GAC Motor Releases the GS8, its First 7-seat SUV, to Redefine High-end SUV Market

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 10, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- GAC Motor, one of China's leading automobile manufacturers, released its first 7-seat SUV, the GS8, at Hangzhou International Expo Center, the main venue of the G20 summit on Oct. 26.

A c-level high-end SUV self-developed by GAC Motor, the GS8 meets the North American SUV roof anti-force standard and redefines Chinese high-end SUV market. It integrates the GAC production system, global R&D network and global supply chain system and has formed the core competitive advantage of sustainable development, leading Chinese brands with innovative paces.

An important step in GAC Motor's strategic plan to fully enter high-end market, the GS8 is a c-level high-end product based on the creative cross-platform modular architecture, a platform focusing on technological innovation to guarantee quality consistency, lowers production and manufacturing cost, accelerates development speed, and expands technical advantages among competitors.

Key features of GS8 include:

Ti POWER 320T engine and i-4WD 2.0 four-wheel drive system: powerful and smooth ride across six driving modes with second generation

Electronic stability program 9.1 (ESP 9.1) : Improved stability by detecting and reducing loss of traction

: Improved stability by detecting and reducing loss of traction Upscale Design: 7-seat, 3-row layout with matrix-type LED headlights and U-shaped taillights

Intelligent Technology: automatic tailgate opening, auxiliary driving assistance systems for active and passive protection

"The GS8 is another milestone for GAC Motor in terms on global outreach demonstrating our R&D capability and quality assurance system," said Yu Jun, GAC Motor's General Manager speaking at the release conference."

GAC Motor has now released GS8 and GA8 and is planning to release GM8, another self-developed high-end product, and will become the first Chinese brand to provide high end products in sub markets of sedan, SUV and MPV.

About GAC Motor

A subsidiary of GAC Group, GAC Motor develops and manufactures premium quality vehicles, engines, components and auto accessories. GAC Motor ranked 5th, among all brands in J.D. Power Asia Pacific's 2016 China Initial Quality Study, the highest of all Chinese brands for the fourth consecutive year.

