In connection with AP Alternative Assets, L.P.'s ("AAA"; Euronext Amsterdam: AAA) equity investment in Athene Holding Ltd. ("Athene"), AAA, the largest shareholder of Athene, informs its investors that Athene plans to release its GAAP financial results for the third quarter of 2016 on November 11, 2016, prior to the start of trading on Euronext in Amsterdam. A summary of these results will also be included in an Athene presentation that will be posted on AAA's website at www.apolloalternativeassets.com.

In addition, AAA will host a conference call on November 11, 2016 at 4:30 p.m. CET (Amsterdam) 3:30 p.m. GMT (London) 10:30 a.m. EST (New York). During this call, members of Athene's senior management team will review information relating to Athene. All interested parties are welcome to participate. The call can be accessed by dialing 20-717-6857 within the Netherlands or +31-20-717-6857 outside of the Netherlands. Please dial in approximately 5 to 10 minutes prior to the call. When prompted, callers should reference "Athene". A presentation including a summary of Athene's financial results will be referenced during the conference call and will be available on AAA's website at www.apolloalternativeassets.com prior to the call.

An archived replay of the conference call will be available until December 11, 2016, via AAA's website at www.apolloalternativeassets.com.

About AP Alternative Assets

AP Alternative Assets was established by Apollo Global Management, LLC and its subsidiaries ("Apollo") and is a closed-end limited partnership established under the laws of Guernsey. Apollo is a leading global alternative investment manager with 26 years of experience investing across the capital structure of leveraged companies. AAA is managed by Apollo Alternative Assets, L.P. For more information about AP Alternative Assets, please visit www.apolloalternativeassets.com.

This announcement does not constitute or form part of an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to future events and circumstances. Such statements are based on currently available operating, financial and competitive information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from the historical experience and expressed or implied expectations of AAA. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and AAA does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements unless required by law.

