

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market soared nearly 6 percent higher on Thursday, after falling sharply in the previous session following Donald Trump's shocking victory in the U.S. presidential election.



In addition, the yen weakened against the U.S. dollar. Investors also shrugged off weaker than expected core machinery orders data.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is gaining 957.42 points or 5.89 percent to 17,208.96, off a high of 17,265.90.



Among the major exporters, Sony is higher by more than 6 percent, Toshiba is gaining almost 7 percent, Panasonic is up more than 5 percent and Canon is rising more than 3 percent.



Automaker Toyota is rising more than 5 percent and Honda is up almost 8 percent. Fast Retailing and SoftBank are both surging more than 7 percent each. In the banking space, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is rising almost 11 percent.



In the oil sector, Inpex is gaining more than 7 percent and JX Holdings is rising almost 4 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Mitsubishi Materials is rising more than 13 percent, Dai-ichi Life is higher by 13 percent and Sumco Corp is gaining almost 13 percent. On the flip side, Meiji Holdings is losing almost 7 percent.



On the economic front, the Cabinet Office said that core machine orders in Japan skidded 3.3 percent on month in September, standing at 843.7 billion yen. That missed expectations for a fall of 1.5 percent following the 2.2 percent decline in August.



The Bank of Japan said that the M2 money stock in Japan was up 3.7 percent on year in October, coming in at 945.1 trillion yen. That exceeded forecasts for 3.6 percent following the downwardly revised 3.5 percent increase in September.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 105 yen-range on Thursday, up from the lower 103 yen range on Wednesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed sharply higher on Wednesday as traders reacted to Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's surprise victory in the race for the White House.



The Dow shot up 256.95 points or 1.4 percent to 18,589.69, the Nasdaq jumped 57.58 points or 1.1 percent to 5,251.07 and the S&P 500 surged up 23.70 points or 1.1 percent to 2,163.26.



The major European markets also moved notably higher on Wednesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index jumped by 1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index surged up by 1.5 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures rallied Wednesday, as markets took Donald Trump's historic election victory in stride. December WTI oil rose 29 cents, or 0.6 percent, to settle at $45.27 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest in a week.



