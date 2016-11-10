

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar retreated from early highs against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar fell to 0.7273 against the U.S. dollar and 76.59 against the yen, from early highs of 0.7305 and 77.24, respectively.



Against the euro and the Australian dollar, the kiwi edged down to 1.5015 and 1.0516 from early highs of 1.4955 and 1.0476, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.70 against the greenback, 72.00 against the yen, 1.56 against the euro and 1.07 against the aussie.



