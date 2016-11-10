Pricing and Availability



TOKYO, Nov 10, 2016 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced the launch of two new versions of its green procurement solutions for manufacturing companies. One is the FUJITSU Manufacturing Industry Solution PLEMIA M3 ECODUCE, which is for large-scale systems, and the other is the FUJITSU Manufacturing Industry Solution PLEMIA EcoLink, which is for small- and medium-sized systems. Both support the new chemSHERPA information transmission scheme for chemical substances found in products, promoted by the Japanese Ministry for the Economy, Trade and Industry (METI). Sales of the new versions begin today, only in Japan.The chemSHERPA is a new scheme for transmitting information about the chemical substances contained in materials across an entire supply chain, from raw materials production through to manufacturing. By now supporting chemSHERPA, which is not limited by industry or product field, in ECODUCE and EcoLink, in addition to the previously-supported JAMP(1) and JGPSSI(2) standard schemes, Fujitsu is contributing to increasing the efficiency of raw materials makers (upstream companies) and components makers (midstream companies) in responding to surveys. It also streamlines operations for final product makers (downstream companies) in aggregating those responses.BackgroundIn response to regulations on the chemical substances contained in products, such as REACH(3), an EU regulation that is spreading around the world, the manufacturing industry in Japan is strongly promoting green procurement, which allows companies to comprehend and appropriately manage the chemical substances found in products across their whole supply chains.Currently, a number of standard schemes for information transmission exist, such as JAMP and JGPSSI, but less than 40% of transmitted information uses these standard schemes, with more than 60% using formats unique to each company, forcing raw materials makers (upstream companies) and component makers (midstream companies) to support multiple different schemes for each customer, creating an excessive burden.METI has promoted the chemSHERPA since 2015. It was developed with the goal of being effectively used not only in Japan, but with a focus on Asia, across the supply chain as a whole and without regard for industry or product field. It is expected to be used as an international standard scheme going forward.Fujitsu has now added chemSHERPA as an information transmission scheme to ECODUCE and EcoLink, supporting survey tasks in green procurement.Features of the New Versions of ECODUCE and EcoLink1. New support for chemSHERPAIn addition to JAMP, JGPSSI, JAMA(4), and IMDS(5), ECODUCE and EcoLink have added support for chemSHERPA as a scheme for transmitting information about the chemical substances found in products. Each company can select from this wide range of schemes according to the receiving company.2. Smoothly converts existing data, enabling it to be put to useAnother feature of the solutions is that they are equipped with a function to convert information on chemical substances contained in components that has been collected in a conventional JAMP format to a chemSHERPA format. Being able to utilize existing data in a mix of formats enables users to start leveraging chemSHERPA smoothly.3. Provision of latest legal regulatory information through Fujitsu researchFujitsu specialists will collect and update the latest legal regulatory information, which is revised randomly, on the chemical substances contained in products. It can be compared with component information collected through chemSHERPA, enabling users to check their compliance in a timely manner.Pricing and Availabilityhttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_FujitsuPricing1110.jpgSales Target300 licenses over three years.(1) JAMPJoint Article Management Promotion Consortium. A manufacturing industry self-regulation consortium with the goal of creating and spreading specific systems for appropriately managing and smoothly transmitting information such as the chemical substances found in products and raw materials throughout the supply chain. Established in September 2006.(2) JGPSSIJapan Green Procurement Survey Standardization Initiative. An electronics and appliance industry self-regulation association aimed at reducing the labor required for green procurement surveys and increasing the quality of answers by standardizing the list of substances to be surveyed and the survey answer format. Established in January 2001.(3) REACHA European Union regulation regarding the Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals. It came into force in June 2007.(4) JAMAJapan Automobile Manufacturers Association, Inc. An industry body made up of 14 automobile manufacturers in Japan.(5) IMDSInternational Material Data System. A material data system for the automobile industry.