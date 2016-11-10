

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are notably higher on Thursday, as global stocks staged a recovery after falling sharply in the previous session following Republican Donald Trump's U.S. presidential election win. The Japanese market is surging almost 6 percent.



Trump pulled an upset over Democratic rival Hillary Clinton after winning several key battleground states, including Florida, Pennsylvania, and Ohio. He vowed to unite the country in his victory speech, but investors remain wary about how his policy proposals will play out in reality.



The Australian market is sharply higher by almost 3 percent, after falling in the previous session following the surprising news that Republican Donald Trump emerged as the winner of the U.S. presidential election.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 148.70 points or 2.88 percent to 5,305.30, off a high of 5,317.40 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is rising 148.60 points or 2.84 percent to 5,386.90.



Among the major miners, BHP Billiton is rising almost 9 percent, Rio Tinto is higher by 8 percent and Fortescue Metals is gaining almost 8 percent.



In the oil sector, Oil Search is rising more than 2 percent, Woodside Petroleum is adding 3 percent and Santos is higher by almost 4 percent on higher crude oil prices.



In the banking space, ANZ Bank and Westpac are rising almost 4 percent each, while National Australia Bank is adding more than 3 percent and Commonwealth Bank is higher by 3 percent.



Bucking the trend, gold miner Newcrest Mining is losing almost 5 percent and Evolution Mining is down 7 percent.



Medlab Clinical has received regulatory license to import medicinal marijuana into Australia. The biotech's shares are advancing more than 1 percent.



In economic news, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said that the total number of home loans in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 1.6 percent on month in September, coming in at 54,313. That beat forecasts for a decline of 1.6 percent following the 3.0 percent fall in August.



Australia will also see November figures for inflation expectations.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar as markets adjust to Trump's surprise U.S. presidential victory. In late-morning trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7648, up from US$0.7619 on Wednesday.



The Japanese market soared nearly 6 percent higher, after falling sharply in the previous session following Donald Trump's shocking victory in the U.S. presidential election.



In addition, the yen weakened against the U.S. dollar. Investors also shrugged off weaker than expected core machinery orders data.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is gaining 957.42 points or 5.89 percent to 17,208.96, off a high of 17,265.90.



Among the major exporters, Sony is higher by more than 6 percent, Toshiba is gaining almost 7 percent, Panasonic is up more than 5 percent and Canon is rising more than 3 percent. Automaker Toyota is rising more than 5 percent and Honda is up almost 8 percent.



Fast Retailing and SoftBank are both surging more than 7 percent each. In the banking space, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is rising almost 11 percent.



In the oil sector, Inpex is gaining more than 7 percent and JX Holdings is rising almost 4 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Mitsubishi Materials is rising more than 13 percent, Dai-ichi Life is higher by 13 percent and Sumco Corp is gaining almost 13 percent. On the flip side, Meiji Holdings is losing almost 7 percent.



On the economic front, the Cabinet Office said that core machine orders in Japan skidded 3.3 percent on month in September, standing at 843.7 billion yen. That missed expectations for a fall of 1.5 percent following the 2.2 percent decline in August.



The Bank of Japan said that the M2 money stock in Japan was up 3.7 percent on year in October, coming in at 945.1 trillion yen. That exceeded forecasts for 3.6 percent following the downwardly revised 3.5 percent increase in September.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 105 yen-range on Thursday, up from the lower 103 yen range on Wednesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Taiwan is rising more than 2 percent, while South Korea and Hong Kong are gaining almost 2 percent each. Shanghai, New Zealand and Singapore are up more than 1 percent each. Indonesia and Malaysia are also higher.



On Wall Street, stocks closed sharply higher on Wednesday as traders reacted to Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's surprise victory in the race for the White House.



The Dow shot up 256.95 points or 1.4 percent to 18,589.69, the Nasdaq jumped 57.58 points or 1.1 percent to 5,251.07 and the S&P 500 surged up 23.70 points or 1.1 percent to 2,163.26.



The major European markets also moved notably higher on Wednesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index jumped by 1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index surged up by 1.5 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures rallied Wednesday, as markets took Donald Trump's historic election victory in stride. December WTI oil rose 29 cents, or 0.6 percent, to settle at $45.27 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest in a week.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX