

MAINTAL (dpa-AFX) - The Phone House Telecom GmbH, Muenster, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Drillisch AG, has concluded today a sales contract for all of the shares in The Phone House Telecom Vertrieb GmbH (future company name) with DeinHandy GmbH, Obertshausen.



As a consequence of the contract, Drillisch Group is devolving its distribution activities for other network operators. In a transaction parallel to the sale, Drillisch is entering a distribution partnership with DeinHandy GmbH related to the brokerage of mobile services contracts with various Drillisch Group brands by DeinHandy GmbH and its distribution partners, expanding further the sale of its own products.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX