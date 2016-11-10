Mazda Roadster RF (VS model grade)



HIROSHIMA, Japan, Nov 10, 2016 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation today announced that it will start taking orders for the Mazda Roadster RF (retractable fastback), which is known as MX-5 RF overseas. Based on the Roadster compact open-top sports car, the new model is equipped with a power retractable hardtop roof. It will go on sale on Dec. 22 at Mazda dealerships throughout Japan.Mazda Roadster RF (VS model grade)http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_MazdaRoadster1110.jpgWhile remaining true to its desire to make the pleasures of a convertible more accessible with the Roadster Power Retractable Hardtop, Mazda took the car one step further, adding an innovative design and a retractable hardtop that can be opened and closed with ease.The Roadster RF features fastback styling with a smooth roofline that curves down to the rear end, and its unique rear roof and retractable back window offer a new open-air feeling. The roof opens and closes in a beautifully choreographed sequence and requires only the flip of a switch. Stowing the roof efficiently in the limited space available enabls the Roadster RF to offer almost the same trunk space as the soft-top model.The precisely crafted interior aims to create a cabin space that conveys a sense of quality. The VS model grade features high-quality auburn-colored Nappa leather upholstery for a mature and sophisticated atmosphere.The Roadster RF is powered by the SKYACTIV-G 2.0 gasoline engine. With greater displacement than the engine in the soft-top in Japan, it realizes lithe and refined driving performance that matches the model's design. The RS model grade offers even more driving fun with a manufacturer-installed option set that includes exclusive seats and Brembo brakes."Inheriting the Jinba-ittai feel from the first model, the Roadster has preserved the pleasure of open-top driving and shared that joy with fans for over 27 years," said Masamichi Kogai, Mazda's Representative Director, President and CEO. "Now we welcome a new addition to the Roadster family: the Roadster RF. I'm certain this model, with its gorgeous lines and easy-to-operate electric hardtop, will help us introduce the joy of open-top driving to an even wider range of customers. At Mazda, we'll continue our efforts to enrich people's lives through various touchpoints - including this new Roadster RF - and become a one-and-only brand our customers will choose again and again."Mazda Roadster RF Product Overview1. Beautiful fastback styling that resonates with car loversUnprecedented exterior styling- When closed, the roof slopes down to the rear in the characteristic fastback style and creates a stunning silhouette.- When open, the remaining rear roof creates a unique look and together with the back window, which opens as the roof is lowered, produces an new open-air feel.- A piano black roof that highlights the beauty of the roof line is available with a manufacturer-installed option set on the VS model grade.- The 17-inch chrome-finished aluminum wheels feature a sophisticated design with eight spokes painted in piano black.- The body color lineup consists of six colors to highlight the MX-5 RF's unique styling.Precision-crafted, high-quality interior- The interior and exterior designs have been integrated to heighten the open-air feel with the top down. The creative interior design is the same as that of the soft-top model.- Soft Nappa leather that emphasizes quality is used for the seat upholstery on the VS model grade. The auburn-colored Nappa leather seats enhance the interior's relaxing and sophisticated ambience.- The RS model grade features seats jointly developed with RECARO. Based on the black Alcantara(1) seats popular in the soft-top model, they also feature Nappa leather with red accents.2. Quiet, comfortable cabinNew power retractable roof for more driving pleasure with the top open or closed- The roof can be opened or closed by a simple flip of switch. Synchronizing and overlapping the various movements of the roof sections, enables MX-5 RF to achieve an opening/closing time of approximately 13 seconds, the fastest of any retractable hardtop on the market.(2)- An animation shown while opening and closing allows the driver to check the status of the roof in the meter display.Quiet cabin with a relaxed feeling- Technologies to absorb and shut out sound keep the cabin as quiet as an ordinary passenger vehicle when the top is closed.- Noise when the top is down is cut by reducing the wind around the driver and passengers.Trunk separate from the passenger compartment retained since the original MX-5- The trunk's capacity of 127 liters is almost exactly the same as that of the soft-top MX-5. It can accommodate two carry-on bags (within 55 cm x 40 cm x 25 cm).- A multi-purpose box in the trunk can be used to store tools and other items.Smooth, relaxed driving performance- The MX-5 RF features the specially tuned SKYACTIV-G 2.0 gasoline engine designed for relaxed performance even at high speeds or under heavy load.- Responsive and secure, the braking system features 15-inch ventilated disc brakes in the front and 15-inch solid brakes in the rear.- Brembo brakes (available as part of manufacturer-installed option set on the RS model grade) provide a rigid and stable feel as well as excellent control in the high G-force load range.- The soft-top model's double-wishbone and multilink suspension, in the front and rear respectively, have been tuned for a smooth, quality ride that befits a hardtop.(1) Alcantara is a registered trademark for Alcantara S.p.A.(2) Measured from the time the switch is pressed until the roof locks in the lowered or raised position (Mazda in-house study, October 2016)About MazdaMazda Motor Corporation (TSE: 7261) started manufacturing tools in 1929 and soon branched out into production of trucks for commercial use. 