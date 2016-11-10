HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/09/16 -- While Hong Kong may be famous mainly for its busy city life, its countryside is stunningly beautiful. Earlier this year, National Geographic Magazine, a media leader in world geography and culture, listed Hong Kong's MacLehose Trail in its "World's Best Hikes: 20 Dream Trails", confirming the beauty of our natural landscape.

From November 2016, Hong Kong Tourism Board has organized guided tours for tourists to explore this world-class hiking trail, guided by professional hiking guides. The entire trail covers about 100 km, from Sai Kung to Tuen Mun. This tour focuses on the first section of the trail, taking participants to the famous, world-unique hexagonal rock columns in Hong Kong UNESCO Global Geopark of China, then to the stunning East Dam of High Island Reservoir, and finally a view to the beautiful Long Ke beach, hidden in the Sai Kung Peninsula. There are also other hiking and biking tours available, allowing visitors to explore the award-winning routes in the Hong Kong countryside.

Below please find the details of Great Outdoor Hong Kong 2016:

Date: November 2016 - March 2017

Guided tour available date: Saturdays and Sundays

Tour registration: Now till March 2017

For details and schedule about guided tours please visit Hong Kong Tourism Board's website:

http://www.discoverhongkong.com/eng/see-do/great-outdoors/great-outdoors-hong-kong.jsp

