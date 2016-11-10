

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French media and music company Vivendi SA (VIVEF.PK) reported Wednesday that its third-quarter earnings attributable to shareowners were 264 million euros, compared to a loss of 158 million euros a year ago.



Earnings per share were 0.18 euro, compared to loss of 0.15 euro a year ago.



Earnings from continuing operations before provision for income taxes surged to 281 million euros from 12 million euros in the prior year,



Adjusted net income was 339 million euros, compared to 172 million euros last year.



Revenues increased 5.9 percent to 2.67 billion euros from 2.52 billion euros a year ago.



The company noted that nine-month revenues were driven by growth across all of Universal Music Group's divisions, especially in subscription and streaming, as well as by the growing contribution from operations in emerging markets.



Looking ahead, the company noted that Universal Music Group's strong performance over the first nine months of 2016 enables the confirmation of the outlook announced at the beginning of the year.



