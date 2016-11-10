Regulatory News:

bioMérieux (Paris:BIM), a world leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics, has announced the launch of eMAG, its new molecular biology platform for the extraction of nucleic acids (DNA, RNA).

eMAG builds on the quality, robustness and ease of use that have made the NucliSENS easyMAG platform so successful. The new eMAGfeatures automation from the primary sample tube, greater traceability and higher throughput, in addition to an unparalleled degree of flexibility, not previously available on an automated system for the extraction of nucleic acids.

Extraction is the first step of molecular biology testing, making it possible to obtain purified nucleic acids that will subsequently be amplified and detected. The efficiency of the extraction of nucleic acids from a sample therefore has a decisive impact on the quality of a diagnostic test's final result. Because there may be various sample types, this step is particularly complex.

eMAG uses BOOM technology, the gold standard in the field of molecular diagnostics, for the extraction of DNA and RNA.

The new eMAG system may be used with a broad variety of biological samples: whole blood, plasma, serum, stool, respiratory samples and cerebrospinal fluid. With the new eMAG system, it is possible to obtain excellent quality purified nucleic acids using a standardized extraction protocol.

eMAG can extract 48 samples in 90 minutes directly from a primary sample, and handles all sample types in a single series. The enhanced flexibility and traceability of this automated, high throughput platform allow laboratories to monitor patients as soon as this becomes necessary, regardless of the sample type.

"As pioneers of diagnostics for over 50 years, we are proud to provide our customers with high medical value automated solutions that meet their needs for improved laboratory workflow, optimization, traceability and efficiency," said Randy Rasmussen, CEO of BioFire Diagnostics and VP Molecular Biology at bioMérieux. "The remarkable flexibility of eMAG, its high throughput, and the extraction performance illustrate our commitment to high quality molecular solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases.

eMAG is CE-marked and available on the European and United States markets. A program to gradually launch the system in other countries will be rolled out in early 2017.

About bioMérieux

Pioneering Diagnostics

A world leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics for 50 years, bioMérieux is present in more than 150 countries through 42 subsidiaries and a large network of distributors. In 2015, bioMérieux's revenues reached €1,965 million with 90% of international sales.

bioMérieux provides diagnostic solutions (reagents, instruments, software) which determine the source of disease and contamination to improve patient health and ensure consumer safety. Its products are mainly used for diagnosing infectious diseases. They are also used for detecting microorganisms in agri-food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic products.

(Symbol: BIM/Reuters: BIOX.PA/Bloomberg: BIM.FP ISIN: FR0010096479).

Corporate website: www.biomerieux.com

Investor website: www.biomerieux-finance.com

