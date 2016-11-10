Cell Isolation (Cell Separation) Market to Rise Beyond 17% CAGR to 2021 Led by Human Cells

PUNE, India, November 10, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The global cell isolation market is expected to reach USD 7.89 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 17.2% driven by increasing government funding for cell based research and expanding biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries while human cells segment is projected to witness the largest growth rate in cell separation market.

Complete report on global cell isolation/ cell separation market spread across 172 pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with 124 tables and 46 figures is now available at http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/cell-isolationcell-separation-market-by-product-reagent-media-bead-centrifuge-cell-type-human-stem-cell-animal-technique-filtration-surface-marker-application-research-ivd-by-end-market-report.html.

On the basis of product, the cell isolation market is segmented into consumables and instruments. In 2016, the consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global cell separation. Growth in this segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing investments by companies to develop advanced products and rising government initiatives for enhancing cell-based research.

On the basis of technique, the cell isolation market is segmented into centrifugation-based cell isolation, surface marker-based cell separation, and filtration-based cell separation. In 2016, the centrifugation-based cell isolation segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global cell isolation market primarily due to the wide usage of this technique among end users. This system is used on a large scale by biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies as well as on a small scale by clinical research organizations and academia for manufacturing vaccines, enzymes, and antibodies. On the basis of cell type, the cell isolation market is segmented into human cells and animal cells. The human cells segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global cell isolation market during the forecast period. Technological advancements in treatments and increasing incidence of skin diseases are the key factors propelling the growth of the cell separation market.

On the basis of application, the cell isolation market is segmented into bio molecule isolation, stem cell research, cancer research, in vitro diagnostics, and therapeutics. Increasing company investments to develop new biopharmaceutical products is a major factor contributing to the growth of this market segment. North America is the largest regional segment in the cell separation market, followed by Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). However, Asia is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing interest in emerging markets, government support, and high prevalence of diseases are driving the growth of this market.

Key players in the cell isolation/cell separation market include by Beckman Coulter (U.S.), BD Biosciences (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.K.), Merck Millipore (U.S.), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), pluriSelect (Germany), STEMCELL Technologies Inc. (Canada), Terumo BCT (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.(U.S.). Order a copy of Cell Isolation/Cell Separation Market by Product (Reagents, Media, Serum, Beads, Centrifuge), Cell Type (Human, Stem, Animal), Technique (Surface marker, Filtration), Application (Cancer, IVD), End User (Hospitals, Biotechnology) - Global Forecast to 2021 research report at http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/contacts/purchase?rname=213818.

Apart from comprehensive geographic and product analysis and market sizing, the report also provides a competitive landscape that covers the growth strategies adopted by industry players over the last three years. In addition, the company profiles comprise the product portfolios, developments, and strategies adopted by the market players to maintain and increase their shares in the market.

On a related note, another research on Cell Expansion Market Global Forecasts to 2021 says, the cell expansion market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Increasing government funding for research, high prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing number of GMP-certified production facilities are the major growth factors. The overall market is expected to reach USD18.76 billion by 2021 from USD 8.34 billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 17.6%. Companies like Beckman Coulter, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Corning, Inc., GE Healthcare, Lonza, Merck KGaA, Miltenyi Biotec, STEMCELL Technologies, Inc., Terumo BCT, Inc. and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. have been profiled in this 189 pages research report available at http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/cell-expansion-market-by-product-reagent-media-serum-bioreactors-centrifuge-cell-type-human-animal-application-stem-cell-research-regenerative-medicine-clinical-diagnostics-end-user-h-market-report.html.

