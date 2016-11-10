Fraport Traffic Figures - October 2016

FRANKFURT, Germany, November 10, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Passenger figures at Frankfurt Airport approach previous year's level -

Cargo tonnage increases - Group Airports in Fraport's international portfolio report positive trend

FRA/gk-rap - In October 2016, Frankfurt Airport (FRA) welcomed some 5.7 million passengers, thus reaching nearly the same level as in the same month of last year (down 0.3 percent). Cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) increased strongly by 4.8 percent to 194,108 metric tons. This represents Frankfurt Airport's second highest cargo volume for an October month. The growth momentum was driven, among other things, by the positive trend in the German industrial sector.

Aircraft movements decreased by 1.5 percent to 41,939 takeoffs and landings in the reporting month. Despite a slight 0.3 percent decline on the previous year, maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) posted the second highest score in an October month to date, reaching some 2.7 million metric tons.

Airports in Fraport AG's international portfolio developed positively overall in October 2016. A total of 132,081 passengers used Ljubljana Airport (LJU) in Slovenia's capital city - an increase of 2.8 percent year-on-year. Lima Airport (LIM) in Peru recorded strong traffic growth of 7.5 percent to some 1.7 million passengers in October 2016. Similarly, the combined traffic figures for the Twin Star airports of Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast grew noticeably by 16.6 percent to 100,604 passengers. In St. Petersburg, Russia, Pulkovo Airport (LED) welcomed nearly 1.2 million passengers in the reporting month, up 8.6 percent. Hanover Airport (HAJ) in northern Germany also registered growth of 2.2 percent to 594,104 passengers. In China, Xi'an Airport (XIY) again achieved significant growth of 15.1 percent to almost 3.4 million passengers. Only Antalya Airport (AYT) in Turkey continued to see traffic decline by 15.7 percent to just under 2.4 million passengers.

Fraport Traffic Figures October 2016 Fraport Group Airports[1] Cargo (Freight & October 2016 Fraport Passengers Mail) Movements share DELTA DELTA DELTA in % Month % Month % Month % Fully-consolidated airports Frankfurt, FRA Germany 100.00 5,695,703 -0.3 190,957 5.2 41,939 -1.5 Ljubljana, LJU Slovenia 100.00 132,081 2.8 931 3.1 2,788 0.4 LIM Lima, Peru[2] 70.01 1,701,329 7.5 29,287 -0.5 15,371 2.1 BOJ Burgas, Bulgaria 60.00 36,078 12.2 1,271 -16.4 481 2.6 VAR Varna, Bulgaria 60.00 64,526 19.2 11 72.0 720 18.4 At equity consolidated airports[2] AYT Antalya, Turkey 51.00 2,366,888 -15.7 n.a. n.a. 14,772 -16.9 St. Petersburg, LED Russia 35.50 1,152,472 8.6 n.a. n.a. 11,728 4.2 HAJ Hanover, Germany 30.00 594,104 2.2 1,356 -12.0 7,004 1.4 XIY Xi'an, China 24.50 3,388,953 15.1 20,542 15.7 25,914 11.1 Fraport Group Airports[1] Cargo (Freight & Year to Date (YTD) 2016 Fraport Passengers Mail) Movements share DELTA DELTA DELTA in % YTD % YTD % YTD % Fully-consolidated airports Frankfurt, FRA Germany 100.00 52,392,181 -1.1 1,739,602 1.5 395,388 -1.4 Ljubljana, LJU Slovenia 100.00 1,210,414 -4.2 8,488 2.1 27,906 -1.0 LIM Lima, Peru[2] 70.01 15,705,811 10.6 229,492 -5.4 147,241 7.0 BOJ Burgas, Bulgaria 60.00 2,878,702 23.1 10,877 16.5 20,871 17.9 VAR Varna, Bulgaria 60.00 1,620,071 20.9 144 81.1 13,760 23.0 At equity consolidated airports[2] AYT Antalya, Turkey 51.00 17,492,434 -32.2 n.a. n.a. 113,250 -28.3 St. Petersburg, LED Russia 35.00 11,337,020 -4.8 n.a. n.a. 111,223 -6.9 HAJ Hanover, Germany 30.00 4,745,123 -0.4 15,414 8.7 65,696 1.5 XIY Xi'an, China 24.50 30,963,484 11.7 187,940 9.2 241,706 8.3 Frankfurt Airport[3] DELTA YTD DELTA October 2016 Month % 2016 % Passengers 5,696,085 -0.3 52,396,280 -1.1 Cargo (freight & mail) 194,108 4.8 1,772,381 1.6 Aircraft movements 41,939 -1.5 395,388 -1.4 2,653,0 MTOW (in metric tons)[4] 47 -0.3 25,276,997 0.5 PAX/PAX-flight[5] 145.6 0.9 142.0 0.1 Seat load factor (%) 79.4 77.2 Punctuality rate (%) 80.0 79.6 PAX Month PAX share DELTA share YTD Frankfurt Airport Regional Split month % YTD DELTA% Continental 63.9% 0.0 62.5% -1.1 Germany 11.8% -1.2 11.4% 0.3 Europe (without Germany) 52.1% 0.3 51.2% -1.4 Western Europe 44.1% 0.4 42.7% -1.3 Eastern Europe 8.0% -0.1 8.5% -1.9 Intercontinental 36.1% -0.6 37.5% -1.0 Africa 4.0% -5.0 3.8% -7.3 Middle East 5.2% 0.4 5.5% 3.0 North America 12.8% -0.7 13.5% -0.2 Central & South America 3.4% 9.2 3.6% 3.9 Far East 10.8% -2.2 11.0% -3.2 Australia 0.0% 0.0 0.0% 0.0



[1]AccordingtoACI-definition:

Passengers:commercialtrafficonly(arr+dep+transit countedonce)

Cargo:commercialandnon-commercialtraffic(arr+dep excludingtransit,inmetrictons)

Movements:commericalandnon-commercialtraffic(arr+dep)

[2]Preliminaryfigures

[3]Passengers:commercialandnon-commercialtraffic(arr+dep+transit countedonceincl.GeneralAviation)

Cargo:commercialandnon-commercialtraffic(arr+dep+transitcountedonce, inmetrictons)

Movements:commericalandnon-commercialtraffic(arr+dep)

[4]Inboundtrafficonly

[5]Scheduledandchartertraffic





