10.11.2016 | 07:01
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Fraport Traffic Figures - October 2016

FRANKFURT, Germany, November 10, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Passenger figures at Frankfurt Airport approach previous year's level -
Cargo tonnage increases - Group Airports in Fraport's international portfolio report positive trend

FRA/gk-rap - In October 2016, Frankfurt Airport (FRA) welcomed some 5.7 million passengers, thus reaching nearly the same level as in the same month of last year (down 0.3 percent). Cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) increased strongly by 4.8 percent to 194,108 metric tons. This represents Frankfurt Airport's second highest cargo volume for an October month. The growth momentum was driven, among other things, by the positive trend in the German industrial sector.

Aircraft movements decreased by 1.5 percent to 41,939 takeoffs and landings in the reporting month. Despite a slight 0.3 percent decline on the previous year, maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) posted the second highest score in an October month to date, reaching some 2.7 million metric tons.

Airports in Fraport AG's international portfolio developed positively overall in October 2016. A total of 132,081 passengers used Ljubljana Airport (LJU) in Slovenia's capital city - an increase of 2.8 percent year-on-year. Lima Airport (LIM) in Peru recorded strong traffic growth of 7.5 percent to some 1.7 million passengers in October 2016. Similarly, the combined traffic figures for the Twin Star airports of Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast grew noticeably by 16.6 percent to 100,604 passengers. In St. Petersburg, Russia, Pulkovo Airport (LED) welcomed nearly 1.2 million passengers in the reporting month, up 8.6 percent. Hanover Airport (HAJ) in northern Germany also registered growth of 2.2 percent to 594,104 passengers. In China, Xi'an Airport (XIY) again achieved significant growth of 15.1 percent to almost 3.4 million passengers. Only Antalya Airport (AYT) in Turkey continued to see traffic decline by 15.7 percent to just under 2.4 million passengers.

Fraport Traffic Figures
     October 2016

     Fraport Group Airports[1]
                                                                  Cargo
                                                               (Freight &
     October 2016                        Fraport  Passengers      Mail)       Movements
                                           share        DELTA        DELTA         DELTA
                                            in % Month    %   Month    %    Month    %
     Fully-consolidated airports
          Frankfurt,                      
     FRA  Germany            100.00    5,695,703  -0.3      190,957    5.2 41,939   -1.5
          Ljubljana,               
     LJU  Slovenia           100.00      132,081   2.8          931    3.1  2,788    0.4
                                                
     LIM  Lima, Peru[2]       70.01    1,701,329   7.5       29,287   -0.5 15,371    2.1
     BOJ  Burgas, Bulgaria    60.00       36,078  12.2        1,271  -16.4    481    2.6
     VAR  Varna, Bulgaria     60.00       64,526  19.2           11   72.0    720   18.4

     At equity consolidated airports[2]
                                                
     AYT  Antalya, Turkey     51.00    2,366,888 -15.7         n.a.   n.a. 14,772  -16.9
          St. Petersburg,          
     LED  Russia              35.50    1,152,472   8.6         n.a.   n.a. 11,728    4.2
                                                
     HAJ  Hanover, Germany    30.00      594,104   2.2        1,356  -12.0  7,004    1.4
                                                
     XIY  Xi'an, China        24.50    3,388,953  15.1       20,542   15.7 25,914   11.1

     Fraport Group Airports[1]
                                                                  Cargo
                                                               (Freight &
     Year to Date (YTD) 2016             Fraport  Passengers      Mail)       Movements
                                           share        DELTA        DELTA         DELTA
                                            in %  YTD     %    YTD     %     YTD     %
     Fully-consolidated airports
          Frankfurt,                              
     FRA  Germany           100.00   52,392,181  -1.1    1,739,602    1.5   395,388   -1.4
          Ljubljana,               
     LJU  Slovenia          100.00    1,210,414  -4.2        8,488    2.1    27,906   -1.0
                                                               
     LIM  Lima, Peru[2]      70.01   15,705,811  10.6      229,492   -5.4   147,241    7.0
                                                
     BOJ  Burgas, Bulgaria   60.00    2,878,702  23.1       10,877   16.5    20,871   17.9
                                                
     VAR  Varna, Bulgaria    60.00    1,620,071  20.9          144   81.1    13,760   23.0

     At equity consolidated airports[2]
                                                                     
     AYT  Antalya, Turkey    51.00   17,492,434 -32.2         n.a.   n.a.   113,250  -28.3
          St. Petersburg,                               
     LED  Russia             35.00   11,337,020  -4.8         n.a.   n.a.   111,223   -6.9
                                                
     HAJ  Hanover, Germany   30.00    4,745,123  -0.4       15,414    8.7    65,696    1.5
                                                               
     XIY  Xi'an, China       24.50   30,963,484  11.7      187,940    9.2   241,706    8.3

     Frankfurt Airport[3]
                                                  DELTA    YTD      DELTA
     October 2016                          Month     %     2016        %
                                                
     Passengers                        5,696,085   -0.3 52,396,280   -1.1
                                                       
     Cargo (freight & mail)              194,108    4.8  1,772,381    1.6
                                                       
     Aircraft movements                   41,939   -1.5    395,388   -1.4
                                         2,653,0       
     MTOW (in metric tons)[4]                 47   -0.3 25,276,997    0.5
     PAX/PAX-flight[5]                     145.6    0.9      142.0    0.1
     Seat load factor (%)                   79.4              77.2
     Punctuality rate (%)                   80.0              79.6

                                             PAX  Month     PAX
                                           share  DELTA   share    YTD
     Frankfurt Airport Regional Split      month      %     YTD DELTA%
     Continental                           63.9%    0.0   62.5%   -1.1
     Germany                               11.8%   -1.2   11.4%    0.3
     Europe (without Germany)              52.1%    0.3   51.2%   -1.4
     Western Europe                        44.1%    0.4   42.7%   -1.3
     Eastern Europe                         8.0%   -0.1    8.5%   -1.9
     Intercontinental                      36.1%   -0.6   37.5%   -1.0
     Africa                                 4.0%   -5.0    3.8%   -7.3
     Middle East                            5.2%    0.4    5.5%    3.0
     North America                         12.8%   -0.7   13.5%   -0.2
     Central & South America                3.4%    9.2    3.6%    3.9
     Far East                              10.8%   -2.2   11.0%   -3.2
     Australia                              0.0%    0.0    0.0%    0.0


[1]AccordingtoACI-definition:
Passengers:commercialtrafficonly(arr+dep+transit countedonce)
Cargo:commercialandnon-commercialtraffic(arr+dep excludingtransit,inmetrictons)
Movements:commericalandnon-commercialtraffic(arr+dep)
[2]Preliminaryfigures
[3]Passengers:commercialandnon-commercialtraffic(arr+dep+transit countedonceincl.GeneralAviation)
Cargo:commercialandnon-commercialtraffic(arr+dep+transitcountedonce, inmetrictons)
Movements:commericalandnon-commercialtraffic(arr+dep)
[4]Inboundtrafficonly
[5]Scheduledandchartertraffic

Fraport AG

Mike Peter Schweitzer Telephone: +49-69-690-70555

Spokesperson E-mail: m.schweitzer@fraport.de

Press Office, Corp. Communications Internet: http://www.fraport.com

60547 Frankfurt, Germany Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/FrankfurtAirport

For further information about Fraport AG please click here.


© 2016 PR Newswire