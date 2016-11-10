sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 10.11.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

61,40 Euro		+1,158
+1,92 %
WKN: 891997 ISIN: FR0000131708 Ticker-Symbol: THP 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
1-Jahres-Chart
TECHNIP SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TECHNIP SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
61,55
62,80
09.11.
62,06
62,50
07:33
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TECHNIP SA
TECHNIP SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TECHNIP SA61,40+1,92 %