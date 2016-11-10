Regulatory News:

Technip's (Paris:TEC) (ISIN:FR0000131708) (ADR:TKPPY) wholly-owned subsidiary Technip Umbilicals Inc.(1) has been awarded a contract by a major Operator to supply a subsea control umbilical(2) in the Gulf of Mexico.

The contract includes the project management and manufacture of several kilometers of a static and dynamic unarmoured steel tube umbilical.

Technip Umbilicals facility in Houston, USA, will manufacture this prestigious project for the high pressure field, which is scheduled to be completed in 2017.

Technip Umbilicals' Managing Director, Sarah Cridland, said: "This award confirms Technip's position as a world leader in the supply of umbilical systems to the Gulf of Mexico region."

(1)Technip Umbilicals Inc is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Technip. The Group, through its Technip Umbilicals group of companies, operates four manufacturing sites in Newcastle upon Tyne, UK, Houston, USA, Lobito, Angola, and Johor, Malaysia.

(2)Umbilical: an assembly of steel tubes and/or hydraulic hoses which can also include electrical cables or optic fibers used to control subsea structures from a platform or a vessel.

Technip is a world leader in project management, engineering and construction for the energy industry.

From the deepest Subsea oil gas developments to the largest and most complex Offshore and Onshore infrastructures, our close to 31,000 people are constantly offering the best solutions and most innovative technologies to meet the world's energy challenges.

Present in 45 countries, Technip has state-of-the-art industrial assets on all continents and operates a fleet of specialized vessels for pipeline installation and subsea construction.

Technip shares are listed on the Euronext Paris exchange, and its ADR is traded in the US on the OTCQX marketplace as an American Depositary Receipt (OTCQX: TKPPY).

