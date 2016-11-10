

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer price inflation accelerated in October to the strongest level in six months, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.



Consumer prices climbed 0.4 percent year-over-year in October, faster than the 0.1 percent slight increase in September.



The latest rate of inflation was the highest since May, when prices had risen 0.6 percent.



Core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, accelerated to 0.6 percent in October from 0.4 percent a month ago.



The EU measure of inflation, or HICP rose 0.3 percent annually in October, reversing a 0.1 percent drop in the prior month. The figure also matched consensus estimate.



