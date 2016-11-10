Ginolis Ltd, a global desktop automation and liquid handling solutions provider, today announced the delivery of the first LFDA-3 to Suzhou Dingshi Medical Technology company in China. The revolutionary rapid test assembly solution provides manufacturers flexible production capacity within a desktop footprint.

"The new modular compact LFDA-3 went beyond all our expectations. We are very happy with the system and the cooperation with Ginolis." states Dingshi CEO Alex Xi. "They have been professional and accommodated all our needs. We are looking forward to going further with Ginolis."

The innovative lateral flow device assembly solution provides high volume production capacity with automated visual inspection and guidance ensuring the highest standard of quality control. The LFDA-3 solution is easily adaptable and can assemble different rapid tests with minimal product specific adjustments.

"The first LFDA-3 system delivery was a great success. Dingshi has been a great partner and we look forward working with them in the future" states VP Sales and Marketing, Jorma Venäläinen. "This is a very important step for us moving forward in the Asia Pacific market. We feel that there is huge growth potential for Ginolis' solutions in Asia and this deal is a testament to that."

The total value of the deal is not disclosed.

The company will be showcasing the LFDA-3 at the Medica tradeshow in Düsseldorf, Germany on November 14 17, 2016. Visit Ginolis Ltd at Hall 1 stand B15.

About Ginolis:

Ginolis is a global systems supplier that specializes in production automation and high precision liquid handling solutions for the diagnostic and MedTech industries. The company is privately owned and headquartered in Oulu, Finland, with offices in Uppsala, Sweden, San Diego, USA and Suzhou, China.

www.ginolis.com

About Suzhou Dingshi Medical Technology

Dingshi is a forerunner in POCT industry with fully automated and efficient Fluorescence Quantitative Analyzer and Test kits. The company is established on year 2015, Suzhou China, capable with Sales network and R&D resource.

