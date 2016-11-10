

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Zurich Insurance Group AG (ZURVY) Thursday reported that its third-quarter net income after tax attributable to shareholders surged to $912 million from $207 million last year.



The Group's business operating profit or BOP significantly rose to $1.208 billion from last year's $256 million.



Total Group business volumes, comprising gross written premiums, policy fees, insurance deposits and management fees, slid 1 percent to $15.776 billion.



Total return on Group investments for the quarter was 1.4 percent versus 1.1 percent last year.



Year-to-date, business operating profit grew 36 percent, and net income attributable to shareholders was up 11 percent, due to underlying improvements in General Insurance and continued strong performance from Global Life and Farmers.



