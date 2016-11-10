

KASSEL (dpa-AFX) - Potash maker K+S Group (SDFG) reported that its third-quarter Operating earnings or EBIT I were negative 31 million euros compared to positive 132 million euros in the prior year.



Quarterly revenues dropped to 688 million euros from 891 million euros in the prior year.



The disposal of production water and tailings pile water needs to be based closely on the flow of water in the Werra river. How much can be discharged into the river at what time is determined by the official threshold values. If the flow of water is low then less wastewater can be discharged. In spite of efficient wastewater management at the Werra plant using available storage basins, further production limitations cannot be ruled out for the rest of the year. In view of this, the company now expects fiscal year 2016 EBITDA to be between 500 million euros and 560 million euros, compared to the prior estimation of 500 million euros - 600 million euros.



EBIT I is now expected to be between 200 million euros and 260 million euros for the whole of 2016, compared to the prior outlook of 200 million euros and 300 million euros.



K+S remains optimistic that it will be able to achieve its target of Group EBITDA of around 1.6 billion euros in 2020. The 'Salt 2020' strategy is already on track towards achieving the EBITDA target of over 400 million euros assuming a normal winter. In the Potash and Magnesium Products business unit, the Legacy Project is encouraging. The current weakness in the potash market should not be sustainable as the medium-term and long-term growth trends remain intact. The Company is also developing numerous strategic initiatives, which should contribute towards achieving this aim.



