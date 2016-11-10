Regulatory News:

JM is acquiring the Havsprinsen property located in Dockan in Malmö. The transaction is worth SEK 63m, with occupancy and payment planned for Q4 2016.

The property is being sold by PEAB, and is an extension of the cooperation agreement that the parties signed in 2000. The acquired property's detailed plan has gained final approval, and 86 residential units with 1-5 rooms can be built. The Havsprinsen area is adjacent to the marina in Dockan in the western part of Malmö.

"The acquisition of Havsprinsen is in line with our ambition to increase the number of building rights in Malmö. This gives us an opportunity to develop attractive residential units halfway between the sea and the city," says Susanne Persson, Regional Manager, JM South Region.

This information is information that JM AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 09:00 CET on 2016-11-10.

JM is one of the leading developers of housing and residential areas in the Nordic region. Operations focus on new production of homes in attractive locations, with emphasis on expanding metropolitan areas and university towns in Sweden, Norway and Finland. We are also involved in project development of commercial premises and contract work, primarily in the Greater Stockholm area. JM should promote long-term sustainability work in all of its operations. Annual sales total approximately SEK 15 billion and the company has about 2,400 employees. JM is a public limited company listed on NASDAQ Stockholm, in the Large Cap segment. More information is available at www.jm.se/en.

