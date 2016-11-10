

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca plc. (AZN, AZN.L) reported Thursday that its third-quarter profit before tax declined 27% to $676 million from last year's $931 million.



Net profit, however, improved 32% to $1.01 billion from $770 million last year. Earnings per share grew to $0.80 from $0.61 last year.



Core pre-tax profit was $1.51 billion, compared to $$1.62 billion last year. Core earnings per share were $1.32, compared to $1.03 a year ago.



Total revenue dropped 4% to $5.70 billion from $5.95 billion last year.



Pascal Soriot, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'The performance in the third quarter was in line with our expectations, reflecting the transitional impact from the first full quarter of generic competition to Crestor in the US. We sharpened significantly our focus on our three therapy areas, by prioritising our portfolio through externalisation and divestments.'



Further, full-year financial guidance remains unchanged.



The company continues to expect total revenue to decline low to mid single-digit percentage, and core earnings per share to drop in low to mid single-digit percentage.



