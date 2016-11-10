

WIESBADEN (dpa-AFX) - SGL Group (SGLFF.PK) reported that its result from continuing operations before taxes improved to a loss of 26.5 million euros in first nine months of 2016 from a loss of 33.1 million euros, prior year. Loss from continuing operations after taxes was 28.3 million euros compared to a loss of 36.5 million euros. Loss per share continuing operations was 0.32 euros compared to a loss of 0.42 euros. Reported Group EBIT increased to 12.2 million euros from 6.6 million euros, due to improved earnings in the business unit CFM and lower expenses in the reporting segment T&I and Corporate.



In the first nine months of 2016, SGL Group increased recurring EBIT from continuing operations to 12.8 million euros from 8.6 million euros, prior year.



Nine-month sales from continuing operations declined by 6 percent to 562.1 million euros from 598.8 million euros, prior year.



Jürgen Köhler, CEO of SGL Group, said, 'With the expected proceeds of the sales of the Performance Products businesses, we expect to see a significant reduction of our net debt position. This will contribute to create a solid foundation for our growth businesses.'



SGL Group decided to withdraw its guidance as last provided in its report on the first half year 2016 effective October 20, 2016, and to abstain for the time being from providing any short term profit guidance during this transformation phase. The company plans to resume providing a new profit guidance around the time of the publication of the 2016 annual report in March 2017.



