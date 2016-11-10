Regulatory News:
Nokian Tyres (HEX:NRE1V)
Person subject to the notification requirement
|Name:
|Lehtoranta, Ari (Natural Person)
|Position:
|Chief Executive Officer
|Initial Notification
|Reference number:
|743700YQIO8Y4L4WKR40_20161109145918_4
|Issuer
|Name:
|Nokian Tyres plc
|LEI:
|743700YQIO8Y4L4WKR40
|Transaction details
|Transaction date
|2016-11-07
|Venue:
|NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
|Nature of transaction:
|Disposal
|Instrument:
|Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
|ISIN:
|FI4000104955
|Volume:
|4,693
|Unit price:
|5.35000 Euro
|Aggregated transactions
|Volume:
|4,693
|Volume weighted average price
|5.35000 Euro
|Transaction details
|Transaction date
|2016-11-08
|Venue:
|NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
|Nature of transaction:
|Disposal
|Instrument:
|Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
|ISIN:
|FI4000104955
|Volume:
|2,557
|Unit price:
|5.35000 Euro
|Aggregated transactions
|Volume:
|2,557
|Volume weighted average price
|5.35000 Euro
|Transaction details
|Transaction date
|2016-11-09
|Venue:
|NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
|Nature of transaction:
|Disposal
|Instrument:
|Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
|ISIN:
|FI4000104955
|Volume:
|12,750
|Unit price:
|5.35000 Euro
|Aggregated transactions
|Volume:
|12,750
|Volume weighted average price
|5.35000 Euro
|Transaction details
|Transaction date
|2016-11-07
|Venue:
|NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
|Nature of transaction:
|Disposal
|Instrument:
|Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
|ISIN:
|FI4000104963
|Volume:
|6,770
|Unit price:
|7.40000 Euro
|Aggregated transactions
|Volume:
|6,770
|Volume weighted average price
|7.40000 Euro
|Transaction details
|Transaction date
|2016-11-09
|Venue:
|NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
|Nature of transaction:
|Disposal
|Instrument:
|Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
|ISIN:
|FI4000104963
|Volume:
|53,230
|Unit price:
|7.40000 Euro
|Aggregated transactions
|Volume:
|53,230
|Volume weighted average price
|7.40000 Euro
|Transaction details
|Transaction date
|2016-11-09
|Venue:
|NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
|Nature of transaction:
|Acquisition
|Instrument:
|Share
|ISIN:
|FI0009005318
|Volume:
|4,600
|Unit price:
|32.78690 Euro
|Aggregated transactions
|Volume:
|4,600
|Volume weighted average price
|32.78690 Euro
Nokian Tyres plc
Antti-Jussi Tähtinen
Vice President
Marketing and Communications
Nokian Tyres is the world's northernmost tyre manufacturer. The company promotes and facilitates safe driving in demanding conditions. It supplies innovative tyres for cars, trucks and special heavy machinery mainly in areas with special challenges on tyre performance: snow, forests and harsh driving conditions in different seasons. Nokian Tyres' product development is consistently aiming for sustainable solutions for safety and the environment, taking into account the whole life cycle of the tyre. A part of the Nokian Tyres group, the tyre chain Vianor has 1,494 outlets in 26 countries. In 2015 Nokian Tyres had approximately 4,400 employees and net sales of approximately 1,4 billion euros. Nokian Tyres' share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. Further information: www.nokiantyres.com
Contacts:
Nokian Tyres plc
Anne Leskelä
Vice President
CFO
tel. +358 10 401 7481