Regulatory News:

Nokian Tyres (HEX:NRE1V)

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Lehtoranta, Ari (Natural Person) Position: Chief Executive Officer Initial Notification Reference number: 743700YQIO8Y4L4WKR40_20161109145918_4 Issuer Name: Nokian Tyres plc LEI: 743700YQIO8Y4L4WKR40 Transaction details Transaction date 2016-11-07 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of transaction: Disposal Instrument: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument ISIN: FI4000104955 Volume: 4,693 Unit price: 5.35000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 4,693 Volume weighted average price 5.35000 Euro Transaction details Transaction date 2016-11-08 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of transaction: Disposal Instrument: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument ISIN: FI4000104955 Volume: 2,557 Unit price: 5.35000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 2,557 Volume weighted average price 5.35000 Euro Transaction details Transaction date 2016-11-09 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of transaction: Disposal Instrument: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument ISIN: FI4000104955 Volume: 12,750 Unit price: 5.35000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 12,750 Volume weighted average price 5.35000 Euro Transaction details Transaction date 2016-11-07 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of transaction: Disposal Instrument: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument ISIN: FI4000104963 Volume: 6,770 Unit price: 7.40000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 6,770 Volume weighted average price 7.40000 Euro Transaction details Transaction date 2016-11-09 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of transaction: Disposal Instrument: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument ISIN: FI4000104963 Volume: 53,230 Unit price: 7.40000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 53,230 Volume weighted average price 7.40000 Euro Transaction details Transaction date 2016-11-09 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009005318 Volume: 4,600 Unit price: 32.78690 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 4,600 Volume weighted average price 32.78690 Euro

Nokian Tyres plc

Antti-Jussi Tähtinen

Vice President

Marketing and Communications

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, media and www.nokiantyres.com

Nokian Tyres is the world's northernmost tyre manufacturer. The company promotes and facilitates safe driving in demanding conditions. It supplies innovative tyres for cars, trucks and special heavy machinery mainly in areas with special challenges on tyre performance: snow, forests and harsh driving conditions in different seasons. Nokian Tyres' product development is consistently aiming for sustainable solutions for safety and the environment, taking into account the whole life cycle of the tyre. A part of the Nokian Tyres group, the tyre chain Vianor has 1,494 outlets in 26 countries. In 2015 Nokian Tyres had approximately 4,400 employees and net sales of approximately 1,4 billion euros. Nokian Tyres' share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. Further information: www.nokiantyres.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161110005517/en/

Contacts:

Nokian Tyres plc

Anne Leskelä

Vice President

CFO

tel. +358 10 401 7481