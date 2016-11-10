

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - German wind turbines maker Nordex Group (NRDXF.PK) reported that its consolidated net profit for the nine months ended September 30, 2016 grew 41.9 percent to 64.4 million euros from 45.3 million euros in the prior year.



EBITDA for the period increased 47.7 to 203.9 million euros from 138.0 million euros a year ago.



Sales for the nine-month period rose 31 percent from the year-ago period to 2.34 billion euros. This represents organic growth of 10.6 percent.



Looking ahead, the Management Board now expects full-year sales and profitability to come in at the lower end of the target range, due to delays in the order intake for a number of contracts. The postponement of the start of construction work led to a shift in the recognition of sales.



Accordingly, the Management Board now forecasts full-year business, or sales, of about 3.35 billion euros and an EBITDA margin of some 8.3 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX