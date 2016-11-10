sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 10.11.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

19,585 Euro		-0,805
-3,95 %
WKN: A0D655 ISIN: DE000A0D6554 Ticker-Symbol: NDX1 
Aktie:
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
ÖkoDAX
Prime Standard
TecDAX
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDEX SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NORDEX SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,616
19,644
09:33
19,616
19,644
09:33
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NORDEX SE
NORDEX SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NORDEX SE19,585-3,95 %