VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/10/16 -- Parlane Resource Corp. (TSX VENTURE: PPP) ("Parlane" or the "Company") began exploration in August on its newly acquired block of claims that were added to the Big Bear property (see Parlane news release August 2, 2016). The previous owner of the claim block carried out a soil sample grid around a discovery of mineralization that they named Old Crow. A soil sample that was collected in 2012, located 200 metres north of the exposed mineralization at Old Crow, returned 2.7 g/t gold. Parlane crews resampled the same soil site and the ICP-MS assay returned 35.9 g/t gold and greater than 100 g/t silver (over limit for lab method).

Parlane is encouraged by the results and plans to conduct detailed follow-up sampling in the area of the Old Crow early in 2017. In addition to the work planned for the Old Crow, Parlane will advance exploration work at its newly discovered showing named "The Cub", located within approximately 2 kilometres of Old Crow. (See Parlane news release Oct. 3, 2016). Photographs of the Old Crow mineralization can be found at the Company website www.parlaneresource.com.

Parlane's 273-square kilometre Big Bear mineral claim position is located immediately north of, and adjacent to New Gold Inc.'s Blackwater deposit and east of New Gold's Capoose developed prospect. The Blackwater has proven and probable reserves containing 8.2 million ounces of gold and 60.8 million ounces of silver (www.newgold.com).

Ian Webster P.Geo. is the Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101, who has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Robert Eadie, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Parlane Resource Corp.

Robert Eadie

1-604-602-4935

1-604-602-4936 (FAX)

www.parlaneresource.com



