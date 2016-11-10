

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - ITV Plc. (ITV.L) reported that its total revenue for the nine-month ended 30 September rose to 2.46 billion pounds from 2.31 billion pounds in the prior year. Total external revenue for the period grew to 2.157 billion pounds from 2.045 billion pounds last year.



The company expects 2016 full year earnings to be broadly in line with prior year.



The company said it is on track to deliver 25 million pounds of overhead cost savings for 2017 as previously announced and due to the absence of a major sporting event next year the NPB will be around 25 million pounds lower in 2017.



