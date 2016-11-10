

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Electrolux AB (0MDT.L, 0GQ1.L, ELUXY.PK) announced it has agreed to acquire South Africa's leading water heater producer Kwikot Group for a total enterprise value of ZAR 3.18 billion (approximately 2 billion Swedish kronor). The acquisition broadens Electrolux home comfort product range and offers a strong platform for growth opportunities in Africa. Electrolux currently supplies small and medium capacity water heaters in Northern Africa.



In the financial year ending June 30, 2016, Kwikot Group had sales of approximately ZAR 1.13 billion (approximately 730 million Swedish kronor), and an operating profit margin of more than 20%.



