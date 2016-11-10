

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French industrial and manufacturing output declined more than expected in September, the statistical office Insee showed Thursday.



Industrial production fell 1.1 percent in September from August, when it grew 2.3 percent. This was the biggest fall since February, when output dropped 1.2 percent and much bigger than the expected 0.3 percent drop.



Similarly, manufacturing output slid 1.1 percent, in contrast to a 2.4 percent rise in August. Economists had forecast a marginal 0.1 percent fall.



Construction output also logged a decrease in September. Output decreased 0.9 percent, following a 0.6 percent rise a month ago.



In the third quarter, output grew slightly by 0.2 percent in the manufacturing industry compared to the previous quarter. In the overall industry, output dropped 0.1 percent, due to a sharp fall in mining and quarrying, energy, water supply.



