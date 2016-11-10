

HERZOGENAURACH (dpa-AFX) - German sportswear firm Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (PMMAF.PK) reported that its third-quarter net earnings nearly doubled, by 98 percent, from last year to 39.5 million euros. Earnings per share were 2.64 euros, compared to 1.34 euros a year ago.



The operating result or EBIT went up by 46.7% to 60.3 million euros. This is mainly due to the operating leverage as sales grew stronger than operating expenses, while the gross profit margin remained flat.



PUMA's sales increased 8 percent from last year to 990.2 million euros. Sales grew 10.7% currency adjusted basis.



All regions contributed to this growth with EMEA and the Americas being the main drivers. Footwear once again performed particularly well with a currency adjusted increase of 16.4%.



Looking ahead, the company now expects full-year EBIT to be in the upper half of the already communicated range of 115 million euros to 125 million euros.



The company continues to expect a currency adjusted high single-digit increase of net sales, and a gross profit margin on previous year's level at 45.5%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX