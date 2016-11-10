

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - India-focused miner Vedanta Resources plc (VED.L) Thursday reported a loss attributable to equity holders of $64.2 million for the half year, narrower than last year's loss of $324.5 million. Basic loss per share was reduced to 23.2 cents from 117.7 cents.



However, the Group's profit after tax was $257.3 million versus a year-ago loss of $153.6 million, which included lower depreciation and amortisation costs and negative tax special item. Excluding special items and other gains and losses, last year's profit after tax was $20.2 million.



On an underlying basis, attributable loss narrowed to $51.9 million from $158.9 million, and basic loss per share reduced to 18.8 cents from 57.6 cents last year.



EBITDA was 4 percent lower at $1.2 billion in the first half.



Revenue for the first half was down 15 percent to $4.868 billion, primarily due to lower Brent prices and Copper prices, a reduction in premia across the metal businesses and lower volumes at Zinc India.



In addition, Vedanta Resources announced an interim dividend of 20 cents per Ordinary Share, payable on December 15, to shareholders of record on November 18, 2016.



