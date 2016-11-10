

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (HIK.L, HKMPY) said that it was generating good revenue growth and now expects Group revenue for fiscal 2016 to grow by about 35 percent to around $2 billion in constant currency.



Earlier, the company had forecast 2016 Group revenue in a range of $2.0 billion to $2.1 billion in constant currency.



In a trading update Hikma Pharma noted that its injectables business has been performing well, benefiting from the investments made by the company across its geographies to broaden its portfolio and strengthen manufacturing capabilities.



Further, the company said that since August, it has been more challenging than initially expected to drive volume growth in certain products within its generics portfolio. The company expects this to continue through the remainder of 2016 and now expect Generics revenue to be around $600 million for the full year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX