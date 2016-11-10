

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks rose across the board on Thursday, with markets in Japan and Australia seeing big gains, as investors took Donald Trump's shocking victory in their stride and looked forward to federal policies to boost employment and growth.



Chinese shares hit a 10-month high as riskier assets staged a dramatic reversal following Trump's stunning upset in the U.S. presidential election. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rallied 42.91 points or 1.37 percent to 3,171.28 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index is up 456 points or 2.04 percent at 22,871.



Japanese shares saw their biggest rally in nine months as investors reassessed the effects of Trump's surprise victory in the U.S. presidential election. The yen tumbled against the dollar, helping investors shrug off sluggish core machinery orders data. Core machinery orders fell 3.3 percent in September from the previous month, official data showed, signaling a fragile capital expenditure in the economy.



The Nikkei average soared 1,092.88 points or 6.72 percent to 17,344.42 after plummeting 5.4 percent in the previous session. The broader Topix index closed 5.78 percent higher at 1,376.35.



Among the big gainers, Alps Electric, Nomura, Mitsubishi Materials, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Dai-ichi Life Insurance, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust, Sumco and T&D Holdings soared 11-13 percent.



Australian shares rose sharply on the back of a commodity rally on expectations Trump will significantly boost fiscal spending. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index jumped 172.20 points or 3.34 percent to 5,328.80 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 170.60 points or 3.26 percent higher at 5,408.90.



Miners BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group soared 8-11 percent as iron ore prices hit a two-year high. Oil majors Santos, Origin Energy and Woodside Petroleum rallied 3-4 percent after oil futures settled at their highest level in a week on Wednesday. The big four banks closed up between 3.3 percent and 4.4 percent.



Gold miners retreated, with Newcrest, Evolution Mining and Regis Resources losing 4-9 percent. Life science company Medlab Clinical jumped as much as 7 percent after it received regulatory license to import medicinal marijuana into Australia.



Seoul shares recouped most of Wednesday's losses on bargain hunting, with the benchmark Kospi closing 44.22 points or 2.26 percent higher at 2,002.60.



New Zealand shares regained part of Wednesday's losses after Trump promised an economic agenda to vastly accelerate American economic growth. The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index climbed 69.51 points or 1.04 percent to 6,733.72, with A2 Milk, Heartland Bank and Pacific Edge pacing the gainers.



India's Sensex is moving up 1.6 percent as banks reopened for the first time since the government's shock decision to scrap 1,000 and 500 rupee notes.



The Taiwan Weighted rallied 2.3 percent, Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index is rising 1.1 percent, Singapore's Straits Times index is up 1.5 percent and Malaysia's KLSE Composite index is gaining 0.6 percent.



Overnight, U.S. stocks recovered from an early slide to finish sharply higher as president-elect Donald Trump vowed to unite the country in his victory speech and promised to boost growth enormously. The Dow rallied 1.4 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq and the S&P 500 gained about 1.1 percent each.



