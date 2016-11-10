

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer prices increased in October, after remaining flat in the previous month, figures from Statistics Denmark showed Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 0.3 percent year-over-year in October. In September, prices showed no variations.



The underlying inflation rate that excludes energy and non-processed food, accelerated slightly to 0.4 percent in October from 0.3 percent a month ago.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.2 percent in October, following an unchanged mark in the prior month.



