CXW Stock Surged after Trump VictoryAmericans have voted, and Donald Trump is going to be the next president of the United States. In the late hours of election night, as many investors began to assume Trump was going to be the victor, markets began to sell off worldwide.The S&P 500 index was down 120 points off of its high, and everyone was expecting the worst outcome on Wednesday morning. These fears quickly subsided, and the market has reversed what could have been a disastrous trading day.Not all was gloomy, as some companies were already set to.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...