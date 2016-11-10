

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - BayWa AG (BYWG) Thursday announced increase in nine month revenue to 11.3 billion euros from 11.1 billion a year ago. EBIT for the period increased 3.3 percent to 85.4 billion euros from 82.7 million euros.



The company said the international fruit business and global renewable energy activities were able to compensate for the agricultural market developments, which continue to be difficult, and ensured that the result after nine months was up slightly on the previous year.



Looking ahead to 2017, the company expects that agricultural trading will improve again next year. In international agricultural trade, BayWa seeks to enhance profitability within its own trade network and leverage opportunities through further market consolidation.



