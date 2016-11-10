sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 10.11.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

30,388 Euro		+0,023
+0,08 %
WKN: 519406 ISIN: DE0005194062 Ticker-Symbol: BYW6 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
SDAX
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
BAYWA AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BAYWA AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,555
30,755
11:33
30,526
30,699
11:33
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BAYWA AG
BAYWA AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BAYWA AG30,388+0,08 %