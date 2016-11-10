

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen extended its early slide against its most major counterparts in early European trading on Thursday.



The yen declined to 81.77 versus the aussie, 77.28 versus the kiwi and 79.02 against the loonie, from its early highs of 80.40, 76.24 and 78.70, respectively.



The yen fell to 131.81 against the pound, its lowest since October 6, from an early high of 131.06.



The yen edged down to 107.60 against the Swiss franc and 115.80 against the euro, off its previous highs of 107.30 and 115.27,respectively.



The yen is likely to find support around 85.00 against the aussie, 81.00 against the kiwi, 134.00 against the pound, 117.00 against the euro, 109.00 against the franc and 80.00 against the loonie.



