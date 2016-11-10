

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - French shares extended gains on Thursday, as investors shrugged off Republican Donald Trump's shocking victory in the U.S. presidential election and focused on the possibility that his pro-growth tax measures would boost employment and growth.



The benchmark CAC 40 is currently up 40 points or 0.89 percent at 4,583 in opening deals after rising 1.5 percent on Wednesday.



Media and music company Vivendi SA is climbing 8 percent after it reported third-quarter earnings of 264 million euros, compared to a loss of 158 million euros a year ago.



Lagardere shares are up 2.5 percent after the trade book publisher reported third-quarter revenue of 1.976 billion euros, higher than last year's 1.846 billion euros.



Sanofi shares are up more than 1 percent. The European Commission has approved the acquisition of the animal health business of Sanofi by Boehringer Ingelheim of Germany.



On the flip side, utility Engie is losing as much as 5 percent after a profit warning.



In economic releases, French industrial and manufacturing output declined more than expected in September, the statistical office Insee said.



Industrial production fell 1.1 percent in September from August, when it grew 2.3 percent. This was the biggest fall since February, when output dropped 1.2 percent. Similarly, manufacturing output slid 1.1 percent, in contrast to a 2.4 percent rise in August.



