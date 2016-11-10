NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - November 10, 2016) - Culinary Depot, a leading vendor, supplier, and installer of commercial restaurant equipment and supplies, is excited to announce it will host an exhibit at Kosherfest 2016. Taking place at the world-famous Meadowlands in New Jersey from Nov. 15-16 th , Kosherfest is the largest and most-attended kosher-certified trade show in the US. The two-day event brings together vendors and businesses from various backgrounds and locations, helping them connect and network with each other.

Culinary Depot plans to hold a live Kosher cooking demo with a Rational Combi Oven and showcase brand new equipment for the first time.

Culinary Depot the Restaurant Equipment Supplier

https://www.culinarydepotinc.com/restaurant-equipment

"We're very honored and humbled to be the leading supplier for Kosher kitchens," stated Culinary Depot CEO Michael Lichter. He continued, "We understand the important role and responsibility we carry and are confident that our knowledge and expertise can benefit our kosher customers and improve their experiences."

Over the years, Culinary Depot has worked with various leading equipment manufacturers to create Sabbath-friendly ovens and refrigerators, including Vulcan Convection Ovens, Metro Warmers and Traulsen Refrigerators.

Metro C539-H-DD8890-U Sabbath Mode

https://www.culinarydepotinc.com/restaurant-equipment/holding-cabinets/metro-c539-h-dd8890-u-sabbath-mode-analog-c5-3-series-heated-holding-cabinet-analog

"We're thrilled to be a part of Kosherfest for both business and social reasons. No matter how much we grow, we like to keep in touch with our roots and make sure all of our customers are happy," stated Lichter.

About Culinary Depot

Culinary Depot has been building, renovating, and servicing commercial kitchens for hospitals, schools, hotels, restaurants, caterers, and synagogues for 15 years.

Culinary Depot prides itself on helping customers design and build kitchens that truly meet their needs. Projects are completed on budget and on time.

For more information about Culinary Depot visit there new mobile friendly website at https://www.culinarydepotinc.com/ or call 888-845-8200.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/11/6/11G120954/Images/CulinaryDepotLogo-a217af21c48a9fcda5d0782458cabd28.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/11/6/11G120954/Images/KosherFest-f826523dc9caafaea0424f547db60028.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/11/6/11G120954/Images/CulinaryDepot-372538f91406957084a25c848c73664b.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/11/6/11G120954/Images/traulsen_logo-229d67b1806187c5bad22b74c858da6f.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/11/6/11G120954/Images/metro-c539-h-dd8890-u-sabbath-mode-d2ba7517f9efa76d9ec440fb579bda84.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/11/6/11G120954/Images/metro_logo-fccc107cae0ab665bb98df177958f766.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/11/6/11G120954/Images/rational_logo-7dbe958b3a41aa88b45f15ae3affdeac.jpg

Moshe Potash

Culinary Depot

moshe@culinarydepot.biz

845-414-2209

888-845-8200

https://www.culinarydepotinc.com/