

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ISB Food Group LLC is recalling its L.A. Creamery brand ice cream of Salted Caramel flavor and Honeycomb flavor as well as Nancy's Fancy brand ice cream of Butterscotch Budino flavor and Peanut Butter with Crunchy Peanuts flavor due to possible health risk.



The recalled L.A. Creamery products and Nancy's Fancy products were produced in the same co-packing facility of contract manufacturer, Dr. Bob's of Upland, LLC, which recently recalled all ice cream products produced this year due to potential contamination with the deadly Listeria monocytogenes bacteria.



Packed in 14 oz. paper containers, the recalled L.A. Creamery products sport the expiration date of March 18, 2017, and were distributed from March to October 2016 in California, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Florida, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Massachusetts.



The recalled Nancy's Fancy products, which come in plastic pint-sized containers, also bear the expiration date of March 18, 2017, and were distributed from March to October 2016 in California, Oregon and Texas.



No illnesses have been reported to date, and no L.A. Creamery product or Nancy's Fancy product has been found to be contaminated.



Consumers who have purchased the products in question are requested to contact ISB Food Group LLC for a full refund.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX