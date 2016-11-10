

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the early European session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar rose to 0.7307 against the U.S. dollar, from an early 8-day low of 0.7235.



Against the euro and the yen, the kiwi advanced to 1.4945 and 77.28 from early lows of 1.5102 and 76.24, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.75 against the greenback, 1.48 against the euro and 79.00 against the yen.



