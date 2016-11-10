Iveco supplies 109 natural gas vehicles to Madrid

Iveco, worldwide leader in natural gas commercial vehicles, is delivering a fleet of its Stralis heavy trucks equipped with Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) engines to the city of Madrid, Spain. These vehicles are destined for public urban waste collection. They are manufactured at the Company's heavy commercial vehicles plant in Madrid.

LONDON, Nov. 10, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Iveco, a brand of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI), is the chosen truck manufacturer in a state procurement selection conducted by Madrid, Spain's City Hall. This procurement foresees the supply of 109 new urban waste collection vehicles, powered by natural gas engines, for the city of Madrid.

Logo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160119/323658LOGO

The 109 vehicles are Iveco Stralis models from the brand's heavy on-road product portfolio, which are fitted with specially-designed collectors to gather and haul waste. They are manufactured exclusively in the very city where they will be put to work. The Madrid plant is a Silver World Class Manufacturing facility which houses both manufacturing and R&D.

Fitted with Cursor 8 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) engines, developed by CNH Industrial's powertrain brand FPT Industrial, the environmentally-friendly vehicles can account for 95% less emissions than their diesel counterparts (35% less Nitrogen oxides and 10% less Carbon dioxide), equivalent to 85 tons every year. CNG combustion is less polluting than petrol and the majority of Iveco's vehicles are also ready to run on this alternative fuel.

Across its range of Iveco trucks and buses and FPT Industrial powertrain technologies, CNH Industrial is a recognized leader in the development, manufacture and distribution of natural gas powered vehicles including CNG, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and biomethane. To date, the Company's brands have produced over 30,000 natural gas engines and 16,000 natural gas vehicles.

Methane is a natural non-toxic gas which is less flammable than petrol vapors, and less pollutant and more efficient than liquefied petroleum gas (propane or butane), because it requires less fuel to travel the same distance.

There are currently 43 public CNG refueling stations and 19 LNG stations in Spain, making it the largest provider of liquefied natural gas stations in Europe. A further nine mixed CNG/LNG stations are currently under development in the country.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI)is a world leader in the capital goods sector backed by solid industrial expertise, an extensive range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. For more information on CNH Industrial: www.cnhindustrial.com



