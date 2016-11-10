

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares are rising on Thursday, as a rise in metals prices lifted miners and banks gained ground on expectations that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's economic agenda will be good for job growth in the long term.



The benchmark FTSE 100 is currently up 55 points or 0.80 percent at 6,966 in opening deals after rising 1 percent in the previous session.



Shares of miners such as Anglo American, Glencore and Antofagasta are climbing 4-9 percent while lenders HSBC Holdings, Standard Chartered and Barclays are up 2-4 percent.



Vedanta Resources is climbing 13 percent after its first-half loss narrowed from last year.



Biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is losing more than 1 percent as its third-quarter profit before tax declined 27 percent from last year.



Hikma Pharmaceuticals is tumbling 3 percent after lowering its FY16 sales outlook.



Mediclinic International is plunging 8 percent on reporting a fall in six-month underlying earnings.



