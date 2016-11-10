FORT LAUDERDALE, FL--(Marketwired - November 10, 2016) - Entertainers and professional athletes looking for a business manager with an impeccable reputation now can turn to Palisades Hudson Financial Group, which launched an Entertainment and Sports Team to meet their specific needs.

Maddie Wilson, a rising young country music star, is the firm's first full-service business management client.

A fee-only wealth management and financial planning firm founded in 1992, Palisades Hudson manages $1.2 billion of assets for its affluent clients. It has offices in Florida, Georgia, New York, Oregon and Texas. The team is headed by vice president Shomari Hearn in Fort Lauderdale and client service manager Eric Meermann in Scarsdale, New York.

"Entertainers and athletes need an objective, full-service adviser to manage their personal and business financial matters, so that they can focus on their careers and fans," Hearn said.

Services include tax planning and compliance, cash and investment management, budgeting, bill payment and recordkeeping, retirement planning, business-entity structuring, and insurance-needs analysis.

"We've provided these services to our clients for more than 20 years. We now offer entertainers and pro athletes all these services plus others tailored to their specific needs," he said.

Only 19, Wilson has built a YouTube channel with more than 150,000 subscribers and has received wide recognition. Her new single, "Love Like Theirs," is being released on November 10. She plans to release her third album in March.

"I immediately felt at home with the folks at Palisades Hudson," she said. "They're very smart, and they really listened to me. And they love country music!"

Like Wilson, Palisades Hudson is a member of the Country Music Association.

Wilson, who lives in Utah and works regularly in Nashville, will work closely with Entertainment and Sports Team members David Walters in Portland and Thomas Walsh in Atlanta. Other team members include Ben Sullivan in Austin, Melinda Kibler in Fort Lauderdale and ReKeithen Miller in Atlanta.

All team members hold the Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) certification; Walters is also a CPA. They are regularly quoted in national media such as The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Money, U.S. News & World Report, Kiplinger's, MarketWatch and USA Today.

Besides entertainers, the team will serve pro athletes coast-to-coast. Meermann is registered with the NFL Players Association as a financial adviser, and Hearn has applied for registration.

A top independent wealth manager nationally, Palisades Hudson serves clients in more than 25 states and several countries. It specializes in providing sophisticated investment, planning, tax, and estate advice that considers the client's big picture.

"Fee-only" means that clients pay a fee for unbiased advice. The firm never accepts sales commissions.

More information about Palisades Hudson and the Entertainment and Sports Team is available at www.palisadeshudson.com or by calling 954-524-5552.

