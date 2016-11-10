India Food Preparation Appliance Market Outlook, 2021: Focus on Mixer Grinder, Juice Extractor/Juicer, Juicer Mixer Grinder, Food Blender, Food Processor, Electric Chopper & Hand Mixers - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, November 10, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The market volumes for food preparation appliances were growing with a CAGR of 13.20% over last five years

The food preparation appliances are versatile ranging from mass to the premium models so as to cater to all consumer types. Increasing consumer concerns for healthy lifestyle is supporting the growth of juice extractor, juicer and blenders. Electric choppers tend to be very basic in preparing food, with just one blade attachment and one button that press to chop. Food processors are not much common in India as it has higher price as compare to other food preparation appliances. It has many attachments which is not useful to all consumers.

Therefore consumers are not willing to purchase food processors. Demand of mixer grinders depends largely on their wattage as well as bowl material and capacity; and how they meet the preparation needs of the different types of regional cuisines. Juice extractors will post the strongest growth over the forecast period among all the food preparation appliances despite carrying a higher unit price than blenders.

Rising urge of the consumers for better and convenient lifestyle is driving the growth of food preparation appliances market. Moreover continuous innovation and product launches coupled with consumer inclination for having modular kitchen products is attracting the consumer. This is expected to fuel the demand of food preparation appliances during the forecast period. In addition, influence of consumers from various television cookery shows is supporting the demand for such appliances.

There are many brands which are launching different products in food preparation appliances market with latest technology. Brands are also launching compact models like mini chopper and mini food processor which are very cost effective.

Key Product Types:

- Mixer Grinder

- Juice Extractor/Juicer

- Juicer Mixer Grinder

- Food Blender

- Food Processor

- Electric Chopper

- Hand Mixer

- Others

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. India Electric Kitchen Appliance Market Outlook

3. India Food Preparation Appliance Market Outlook

4. Pricing Analysis

5. India Economic Snapshot

6. PEST Analysis

7. Market Penetration

8. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

9. Trade Dynamics

10. Channel Partner Analysis

11. India Food Preparation Appliance Market Dynamics

12. Market Trends & Developments

13. Competitive Landscape

14. Strategic Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

- Preethi Kitchen Appliances Pvt. Ltd.

- Bajaj Electricals Limited

- Philips India Limited

- Groupe SEB India Pvt. Ltd.

- Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Limited

- Kitchen Appliances India Limited

- Havells India Private Limited

- Jaipan Industries Limited

- Usha International Limited

- Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.

- TTK Prestige Limited

