Research and Markets - Global Automotive Defogger System Market 2016-2020: Key Vendors are Delphi, DENSO, DuPont & NXP Semiconductors

The global automotive defogger system market to grow at a CAGR of 3.87% during the period 2016-2020.

Global Automotive Defogger System Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, drivers in many countries face extreme fogging problems during monsoon and winter seasons. Fog formed on the windshield of vehicles affects the visibility while driving and may cause potential fatality hazards. The climate condition constantly changes along with the temperature that often makes the car windshield and windows foggy. Especially, when the outside weather is cold and the heater is turned on inside the car, there is fog formation on the inside of the car window and windshield. In addition, with the outside temperature and moisture content more than the car's inside temperature, moisture starts condensing at the exterior glass surface of the car, leading to unfavorable driving experience.

Further, the report states that defoggers primarily malfunction due to electrical circuitry and physical blockage factors. One of the most commonly observed downtime of a defogger is due to the air intake blockage, which is placed at the base of the windshield. The clogging leads partial fresh air entry into the cabin, which further limits defogger functionalities. At times, AC vents also get clogged, preventing the air to flow into the windshield.

Key vendors

Delphi

DENSO

DuPont

NXP Semiconductors

