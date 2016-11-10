SIOUX FALLS, SD -- (Marketwired) -- 11/10/16 -- GroGenesis (OTCQB: GROG) just announced a distributorship in Cuba and the Caribbean for their proprietary organic agricultural input, AgraBurst PRO. The news arrives at a time when U.S./Cuba relations are at a turning point and commercial entities are rushing to be first to this vast new market. Given some shared thinking between GroGrenesis and Cuban farmers, the match makes sense.

Cuba is a pristine nation when it comes to sustainable agriculture with a very low reliance on chemical fertilizers, likely driven by a lack of access to such chemicals during the embargo and also due to a cultural desire to have items be naturally grown. This article in the academic journal The Conversation speaks to the Cuba's agricultural journey while being quite wary of the island nation adopting U.S.-like mass production methods. (Source: http://bit.ly/2esiVCf )

Enter GroGenesis's flagship product, AgraBurst PRO, which is consistent with Cuba's natural-born agricultural philosophy as its proprietary application will allow Cuba to have the opportunity to keep its soil free of GMO crops and a heavy reliance on chemical fertilizers and pesticides. Companies like GroGenesis have a huge opportunity to address Cuba's needs and concerns in assisting Cuba in expanding its food production while maintaining its agricultural values. With the introduction of AgraBurst PRO, Cuba and other Caribbean nations have the enviable ability to become the "go to" supplier of organic foods for domestic consumption and high profit margin export.

To be sure, there is a massive consumer market in the U.S. alone, one that the Organic Trade Association reports was in excess of $43.3 billion in 2015. Yes, $43.3 billion. (Source: http://bit.ly/1YG59tZ )

With a shared ethos as to agricultural production and an established, growing, and already massive market a few miles away, GroGenesis's Cuban connection is certainly worth monitoring for more corporate developments.

As we went to press, GroGenesis announced another distributorship for the emerging growth country of Myanmar, also known as Burma, in Southeast Asia. It is apparent that GroGenesis is actively seeking to target developing countries motivated to develop a thriving and healthy agricultural sector.

About GroGenesis, Inc.

Headquartered in the heart of the US Farm Belt, Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based GroGenesis is an agricultural services enterprise offering food producers a revolutionary, proprietary, all-natural, non-GMO nano-sufactanat which enhances soil and crop health and reduces potential harm the health of farm workers due to its non-toxic properties. GroGenesis' flagship product, AgraBurst PRO™, is an all-natural, organic, non-GMO agricultural input which optimizes the ability of the plant to more efficiently use the added nutrients incorporated in fertilizers resulting r in less fertilizer being required. The application of AgraBurst PRO™ can begin the process of improving the health of the soil while minimizing the use of conventional chemical agricultural inputs. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.GroGenesis.com.

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

We may purchase Securities of the Profiled Company prior to their securities becoming publicly traded, which we may later sell publicly before, during or after our dissemination of the Information, and make profits therefrom.

EMC has been paid 1,000,000 restricted by GroGenesis.

