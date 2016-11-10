KONECRANES PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE November 10, 2016 at 14:15 EET



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Leskinen Timo Position: Other senior manager



---------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 549300EF0CDEQZBMA096_20161110092550_5



---------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Konecranes LEI: 549300EF0CDEQZBMA096



---------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2016-11-09+02:00 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition



Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009005870



Volume: 22.00 Unit price: 30.8506 Euro



Aggregated transactions Volume: 22.00 Volume weighted average price: 30.8506 Euro



KONECRANES PLC Investor Relations



DISTRIBUTION Nasdaq Helsinki Media www.konecranes.com