Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB (hereinafter - the Company or ESO), identification code 304151376, registered office placed at Aguonu str. 24, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by company is 894 630 333; ISIN code LT0000130023.



The National Control Commission for Prices and Energy (hereinafter - Commission) on 10th November 2016 decided to change the Commission's decision dated 23rd May 2016 when public electricity price ceiling for Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB consumers buying electricity from medium and low voltage network was set for the second half of 2016.



According to the Commission's resolution, for 2017 electricity price cap for consumers in medium voltage networks will amount 6.776 ct/kWh (VAT excluded), in low voltage networks - 8.762 ct/kWh (VAT excluded).



Currently public electricity price cap for consumers, who buy electricity from medium voltage networks is 7.499 ct/kWh (VAT excluded) and from low voltage networks - 9.530 ct/kWh (VAT excluded).



Public electricity price cap composes of these components: electricity cost, PSO price, price of system services, transmission service price cap, public supply service price cap and distribution price cap.



Final ESO electricity prices and tariffs for 2017 will be clear no later than 30th November, 2016 after Commission's publication. ESO will inform about prices and tariffs according to the laws.



It is noted that the Commission may further decide on the budget of public service obligations (PSO) and public electricity price cap adjustment.



Representative for Public Relations Martynas Burba, tel. (8~5) 2514516.