Peab (STO:PEABB)

July September 2016

Operative net sales SEK 11,221 million (11,672)

Operative operating profit SEK 622 million (594)

Operative operating margin 5.5 percent (5.1)

Pre-tax profit SEK 627 million (544)

Earnings per share SEK 1.79 (1.53)

Orders received SEK 9,027 million (9,135)

Cash flow before financing SEK -289 million (841)

January September 2016

Operative net sales SEK 32,694 million (32,124)

Operative operating profit SEK 1,434 million (1,272)

Operative operating margin 4.4 percent (4.0)

Pre-tax profit SEK 1,382 million (1,130)

Earnings per share SEK 3.95 (3.17)

Orders received SEK 31,078 million (28,108)

Order backlog SEK 34,248 million (28,050)

Cash flow before financing SEK 627 million (1,078)

Net debt SEK 3,624 million (3,488)

Equity/assets ratio 28.2 percent (29.5)

"Our business model with four complementary business areas gives Peab a good position. The improved profit in the third quarter stems from a strong result in Industry and Housing Development while the rest of the business shows stable results. Market forecasts indicate a continued strong economy. Our order situation, development rights portfolio and a strong financial position spells good conditions for our work in the coming years", says Peab's CEO Jesper Göransson.

This information is information that Peab AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at November 10, 2016, 13:00 p.m. CET.

Contacts:

Peab

Jesper Göransson, CEO

+46 431 89338

or

Charlotte Hagö, CIO

+46 725 334545