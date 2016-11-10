

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Continental AG (CTTAY.PK) declined around 4 percent in German trading after the automotive supplier reported Thursday weak profit in its third quarter, despite higher sales. The technology company however anticipates strong earnings in the final quarter of 2016.



Elmar Degenhart, Continental's chairman of the Executive Board, said, 'The sales growth in our automotive business gained momentum in the third quarter. With organic growth of over 6 percent, we once again grew faster than the market with our solutions for safe, efficient and intelligent driving.'



For the third quarter, net income attributable to the shareholders of the parent dropped 40.5 percent to 378.5 million euros or 1.90 euros per share from 635.7 million euros or 3.18 euros per share in the prior year.



Earnings before interest and tax or EBIT declined 42.2 percent from last year to 596.3 million euros. The results, as said earlier, were negatively impacted by several isolated events, including warranty cases, pending antitrust proceedings and increased research and development expenses. In the third quarter alone, these isolated events had a negative impact of 450 million euros on the Automotive Group's earnings.



Quarterly sales, however, grew 3.8 percent to 9.98 billion euros from 9.62 billion euros in the prior year.



In the nine months, attributable net income fell 3.2 percent from last year to 2.02 billion euros or 10.09 euros per share, and EBIT fell 9.7 percent to 2.89 billion euros. Sales increased 2.8 percent to 30.03 billion euros.



Automotive Group achieved sales of 18.1 billion euros, and the segment's adjusted EBIT margin amounted to 5.7 percent.



With organic growth of 4 percent, Rubber Group also continued its growth trajectory, albeit at a slower pace, the company said.



The company noted that the growth momentum is also reflected in the order intake in the Automotive Group, with orders for electronics, sensors, software and other components climbing by 15 percent year-on-year to 25 billion euros over the respective life time.



In Germany, Continental shares were trading at 162.85 euros, down 3.58 percent.



