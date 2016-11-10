

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) announced that ONO-4538-12, a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of Opdivo (nivolumab) in patients with unresectable advanced or recurrent gastric cancer refractory to, or intolerant of, standard therapy, met its primary endpoint of overall survival. Ono Pharma of Japan, Bristol-Myers Squibb's development partner for Opdivo, conducted the ONO-4538-12 trial. The companies will work with investigators on the future presentation of the study results.



Separately, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Nitto Denko Corp. announced an agreement granting Bristol-Myers Squibb exclusive worldwide rights for the development and commercialization of Nitto's investigational siRNA molecules targeting heat shock protein 47 (HSP47) in vitamin A containing formulations, which includes Nitto's lead asset ND-L02-s0201, currently in Phase 1b study for the treatment of advanced liver fibrosis. The agreement also grants Bristol-Myers Squibb the option to receive exclusive licenses for HSP47 siRNAs in vitamin A containing formulations for the treatment of lung fibrosis and other organ fibrosis. Bristol-Myers Squibb will make an upfront payment of $100 million to Nitto.



